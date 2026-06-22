Hope Fire Busy Week Including Assisting BC Wildfire Near Othello Tunnels

Hope – (from Hope Fire) Over the past six days, District of Hope Fire Department crews have responded to 16 calls for service.

It’s been a busy stretch, with incidents ranging from medical emergencies to wildfire‑related activity.

The largest response was assisting BC Wildfire Service with a brush fire along Highway 5 near the Othello exit, just outside our area. Crews worked together to contain the fire and prevent further spread in challenging terrain.

In addition, firefighters responded to:

• A vehicle rescue

• Local brush fires

• Motor‑vehicle incidents

• Multiple burning complaints

• Unattended campfires

• Several medical calls

Thank you to our partners and to the community for reporting hazards quickly. As conditions continue to dry out, please stay fire‑aware, follow burning regulations, and help keep everyone safe.