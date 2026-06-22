Chilliwack – Watson Road Reconstruction and Widening Project Underway

Chilliwack – Work is underway for the Watson Road reconstruction and widening project.

Please expect delays, follow directions of traffic control, and take an alternate route if possible.

Timeline

June 2026: Survey, vegetation removals and sewer/drainage works.

Summer 2026: Electrical works, drainage works and road widening.

Fall 2026: Road construction including streetlighting, multi-use pathway, curbing, sidewalk, street trees and road paving.

Project Details

Watson Road reconstruction and widening will occur from Tyson Road to Vedder Road. The project will provide a safe pathway for active transportation users and improve traffic flow and safety. The project also includes improvements to the sanitary sewer system to help ensure reliable service for everyday needs. Construction is scheduled to begin in June.

Work will include:

Roadway widening to include a new center turning lane.

Curb, gutter and roadway paving.

A multi-use pathway on the north side and a sidewalk on the south side of Watson Road. Both will be separated from vehicle traffic with landscaping and street trees.

Street lighting.

Drainage and sanitary works.

Crosswalk and transit stop improvements.

Signage and road markings.

For more information on this project, please visit chilliwack.com/watson.

2026 Watson Road Upgrade Project – June – City of Chilliwack