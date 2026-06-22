Chilliwack Fire – Smoke Alarms Alert Residents of a Patterson Road Structure Fire

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 49000 block of Patterson Road at approximately 9AM on Monday June 22.

Approximately 24 firefighters from Halls 1, 2, and 4 were dispatched to the incident.

Upon arrival, crews observed smoke coming from the second story of a two-story wood-frame residential structure. Firefighters initiated an offensive interior attack and were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire, preventing further damage to the home.

Working smoke alarms alerted the occupants to the fire in the home. One occupant was transported to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation sustained while attempting to extinguish the fire prior to firefighters’ arrival.

The residence sustained fire and smoke damage to a second-floor room, as well as smoke damage throughout the first floor.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is believed to be accidental.

The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to take this opportunity to remind residents that working smoke alarms provide critical early warning during a fire emergency, allowing people to evacuate.