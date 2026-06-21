Benjamin Mehrer, Latest Candidate for Abbotsford School Board Trustee

Abbotsford – Benjamin Mehrer, lifelong Abbotsford resident is the latest candidate for School Board Trustee.

Facebook info is here – https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577187092027

From his social media: Friends and family,

I have officially announced my 2026 campaign, and asking for your help.

Running a local campaign takes resources. Every sign, brochure, event, and voter conversation is made possible by people who believe in the campaign and choose to support it financially.

If you’ve supported me in the past, encouraged me to run, shared my posts, or believe in the work I’m doing for our community, I would be grateful if you would consider making a donation today.

No donation is too small. Every contribution helps build the foundation for a strong campaign and sends a message that our community is ready for positive leadership and fresh ideas.

Learn more & Donate here: https://benjaminmehrer.ca/

Donate Directly here: https://benjaminmehrer.ca/coming-soon-donate

I’m hoping to start strong by building our campaign team and fundraising base now. If you’re able to contribute, please do—and if you can’t, sharing this post would mean a great deal.

Thank you for your friendship, encouragement, and support.

Every Student. Every Voice. Every Opportunity.

Website is here – https://benjaminmehrer.ca/