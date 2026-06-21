Again, A Reminder About Water Safety – Near Drowning at Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake (from Cultus Lake Community social media) – On Sunday evening( June 21) a near drowning at Main Beach in Cultus Lake. Fortunately, the young man was successfully rescued and will make a full recovery. This is a cautionary tale for anyone visiting the Lake. Please take a few minutes to familiar yourself with steps you can take to stay water safe…
Supervise Actively
Stay within arm’s reach: For young children or weak swimmers, an adult should be close enough to touch them at all times.
Eliminate distractions: Put away phones, avoid reading, and never consume alcohol or impairing drugs while watching water.
Designate a Water Watcher: When swimming with a group, assign one adult to strictly monitor the water, rotating this duty every 15 to 30 minutes.
Gear Up and Prepare
Wear life jackets: Ensure everyone wears a properly fitted, approved life jacket when on boats, paddleboards, or jet skis. They do not replace supervision but are critical for safety.
Learn CPR: Knowing life-saving skills ensures you can respond immediately while waiting for paramedics.
Practice Safe Swimming Habits
Use the buddy system: Never swim alone; always ensure you have a partner who knows how to swim.
Know natural water hazards: Be aware of strong currents, hidden drop-offs, and cold water temperatures in oceans, lakes, or rivers.
Take formal swimming lessons: Formal lessons can drastically reduce drowning risks for people of all ages.