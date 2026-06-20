CBC Reports – Cultus Lake Waterpark Owner had Previous Safety Non-Compliance at Vernon Facility

Cultus Lake/Vancouver (with files from Shaurya Kshatri, Baneet Braich · CBC News/ Cultus Lake Community) – Technical Safety B.C. says the operator of the Cultus Lake Waterpark had previous safety non-compliances at another water park in Vernon, as investigators continue looking into an electrical incident that sent a dozen children to hospital earlier this week.



The independent regulator that oversees technical products and equipment in B.C. says it is also reviewing reports that parts of the water park remained open after the Monday incident that happened when children were queuing for a ride.



“[We] are still looking to source the root cause of this serious incident,” said Kate Parker, Technical Safety B.C.’s vice-president of operations.



Twelve children aged 12 to 13 were taken to hospital on Monday, two of them by air ambulance, with what TSBC called “electrical burn injuries.”

TSBC has said that preliminary investigation found the park had “multiple non-compliances” — defined as electrical work or installations that don’t meet safety requirements under the B.C. electrical code.

Vernon park was non-compliant: TSBC



Parker says Cultus Lake Waterpark and Splashdown Vernon in the Okanagan have the same owner and operator, stating that the latter also had non-compliances in the past, including last year.



She said several B.C. water parks with different operators faced additional scrutiny following a safety incident at a Fraser Valley water park, near Cultus Lake, in the summer of 2024.



At the time, a crack had opened in a section of a fibreglass tube slide at Bridal Falls water park, creating a sharp edge that injured multiple riders.

TSBC later issued multiple industry-wide changes and recommendations, which included calling on water park owners to improve inspections and training and better document conditions of slides.



Parker said that about six of the 11 slides at Splashdown Vernon, along with slides at several other water parks, were placed under inspection or issued failed certificates before the 2025 summer season because of non-compliances.



“Many of these pre-season non-compliances across the industry were related to structural and maintenance checks, specifically around slide deterioration and safety protocols,” she added.



“This was following key learnings from our Bridal Falls incident investigation.”



In a statement, Splashdown Vernon said that it co-operates with provincial regulators, adding that annual inspections with safety officers was completed this month and the facility has received all operating permits for the 2026 season.