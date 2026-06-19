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Update: RCMP in Chilliwack Continue to Ask for Help in Locating Vancouver Resident – Taetm Moon

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Update: RCMP in Chilliwack Continue to Ask for Help in Locating Vancouver Resident – Taetm Moon

Chilliwack – RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vancouver resident. Taetm Moon was last seen on May 26, 2026. 

Taetm may have recently been in the Surrey area, and may have also travelled between North Vancouver, on the North Shore, and Pemberton.

Description of Taetm Moon:

  • Indigenous male
  • 28 years
  • 5 ft 11 in (180 cm)
  • 181 lbs (82 kg)
  • black hair
  • brown eyes
  • goatee

Taetm was last seen wearing:

  • plaid sweater
  • black shorts
  • beige suede shoes

Since Taetm Moon’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Taetm remains missing.

Police are very concerned for Taetm’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

2026 Missing Chilliwack RCMP June – Vancouver Resident – Taetm Moon

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radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

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