JUNE UPDATE – Suspicious Death in Perth, Ontario – Suspect May Be In Fraser Valley

Perth Ontario/Fraser Valley (with files from Canadian Press/OPP Media/Ryder Lake Friends And Family) – JUNE 10 UPDATE – A suspect wanted for second-degree murder in the death of a man in southern Ontario may be camping somewhere in rural British Columbia.

Ontario Provincial Police say 34-year-old Christo Richards of Ottawa died in hospital after being found injured in a park in the town of Perth on April 12.

They say a 46-year-old suspect was charged with conspiracy to commit murder in May, and their investigation has since led to the seizure of two firearms from a rural property in Terrace, B.C.

Police say a 32-year-old from Ottawa has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, while 34-year-old Joseph Madore is believed to be camping in rural B.C.

Abbotsford police have said Madore has “known associations” in B.C. communities such as Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Richmond and Terrace.

Police say another man, Brayton Kennedy of Ottawa, is also at large and wanted for second-degree murder, but it’s not known where he could be.

From Ryder Lake Friends And Family: A cross-country murder investigation has shifted directly into the British Columbia wilderness. If you are camping, hiking, or living in rural B.C., police are warning you to keep your eyes open—and your distance.

What’s Happening?

The investigation stems from the April 12, 2026, murder of 34-year-old Christo Allison Richards in Perth, Ontario (just south of Ottawa). After an intense multi-province investigation, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the RCMP have tracked the trail all the way west.

Just yesterday, police raided a rural property in Terrace, B.C., where they seized two firearms and arrested a 32-year-old Ottawa woman, charging her with accessory after the fact.

However, the two primary murder suspects remain at large, and police heavily believe one of them is actively hiding out in the B.C. backcountry.

The Suspects on the Run

Joseph Madore (34): Investigators believe Madore is actively camping in a rural area of British Columbia. He has known ties and associations in Terrace, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Richmond.

Description: 6’2″, 189 lbs, medium build, hazel eyes, black hair, and distinct tattoos.

Brayton Kennedy (28): Also wanted for second-degree murder. His exact current whereabouts are unknown, but he could be anywhere.

Description: 5’11”, 260 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes, and a highly visible tattoo on his forehead above his left eyebrow.

POLICE WARNING: Both men are considered dangerous. If you spot either of these individuals or notice any highly suspicious campsites in the bush, DO NOT APPROACH THEM. Call 911 immediately.

HAVE INFORMATION?

If you have seen them or have any tips regarding their locations, contact the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or remain entirely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.

MAY 10 ORIGINAL STORY – As the investigation into a suspicious death in Perth continues, police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the accused, who are wanted for second degree murder and may be in British Columbia.

On Sunday, April 12, 2026, at approximately 3:15 p.m., officers from the Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to Last Duel Park, where one person was located with life-threatening injuries. The individual, identified as 34-year-old Christo ALLISON RICHARDS of Ottawa, was transported to a trauma centre and later pronounced deceased.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, arrest warrants have been issued for Joseph MADORE, 34 years old of Ottawa, and Brayton KENNEDY, 28 years old of Ottawa. Both are charged with second degree murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code. If seen, do not approach. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Investigators believe Madore is currently in British Columbia, with known associations in the Richmond, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Terrace areas. Kennedy may be travelling with him or may still be in the Ottawa area.

The Lanark County OPP is conducting the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is being provided by the OPP Emergency Response Team, OPP Forensic Identification Services and the OPP East Region Regional Support Team.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to immediately contact the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Our law enforcement partners, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), have obtained arrest warrants for Brayton Kennedy (28) and Joseph Madore (34) in connection with a homicide investigation in Perth, Ontario.



On Sunday, April 12, 2026, at approximately 3:15 p.m., OPP officers… pic.twitter.com/tDGlknRl3O — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) May 10, 2026