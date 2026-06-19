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Mission RCMP Searching for Mary Gadbois

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Mission RCMP Searching for Mary Gadbois

Mission – Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mary Gadbois.

Mary’s family reported her missing on June 14, after not having heard from her for a number of years.  She was last known to be living in Mission around 2021, although it is unknown whether she later relocated elsewhere.  Mary – who may also go by “Michelle”, or “Mitch” – is described as:

  • Indigenous female
  • 52 years old
  • 5’1”
  • Slim build
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  •  

Anyone who has information on Mary’s whereabouts – recently, or anytime over the past couple of years – is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 2026-7731.

2026 Mission RCMP Missing Mary Gadbois

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