Mission RCMP Searching for Mary Gadbois

Mission – Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mary Gadbois.
Mary’s family reported her missing on June 14, after not having heard from her for a number of years. She was last known to be living in Mission around 2021, although it is unknown whether she later relocated elsewhere. Mary – who may also go by “Michelle”, or “Mitch” – is described as:
- Indigenous female
- 52 years old
- 5’1”
- Slim build
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
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Anyone who has information on Mary’s whereabouts – recently, or anytime over the past couple of years – is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 2026-7731.