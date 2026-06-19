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Local Media Producer Working the Dream – Robbie Snooks at the World Cup

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Local Media Producer Working the Dream – Robbie Snooks at the World Cup

Chilliwack/Vancouver – Robbie Snooks has been on the local sports media scene for some time.

He is the the owner and producer for 4 the WIN Media.

He is the man behind video coverage for the Chilliwack Chiefs.

His resume includes: Former Director of Video Services at Moose Jaw Warriors Hockey Club and former Video Broadcasting Director at Chilliwack Bruins. He was with VBN Sports for a while.

Those of us in electronic media know when a once in a lifetime opportunity comes along, you take it.

Canada defeated Qatar 6-0 at the opening of the FIFA World Cup in Vancouver. And … who was working camera on the sideline.

From his Facebook – A day I’ll never forget. So grateful. Dream was to play in it, got the 2nd best thing. One of childhood best friends that I played with is one of the meds for team Canada. Full circle.

2026 Robbie Snooks – 4 the Win Media – Facebook

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