June 20 to July 4 – Temporary Service Interruptions at Mission Memorial Hospital Emergency Department

Mission – Fraser Health advises Mission and surrounding area residents that due to physician staffing challenges at the Mission Memorial Hospital Emergency Department, we are implementing temporary service interruptions on the following dates:

June 20 at 5:00 p.m. to June 21 at 8:00 a.m.

June 23 at 5:00 p.m. to June 24 at 8:00 a.m.

June 24 at 5:00 p.m. to June 25 at 8:00 a.m.

June 27 at 5:00 p.m. to June 28 at 8:00 a.m.

June 28 at 5:00 p.m. to June 29 at 8:00 a.m.

June 30 at 5:00 p.m. to July 1 at 8:00 a.m.

July 3 at 5:00 p.m. to July 4 at 8:00 a.m.

July 4 at 5:00 p.m. to July 5 at 8:00 a.m.

We are pleased to say that there are currently no further vacant physician shifts in July at the Mission Memorial Hospital Emergency Department in addition to those listed above.

The service interruptions will begin at 5:00 p.m. to ensure all patients already in the emergency department can be seen by a physician before they end their shift at 11:00 p.m.

During the service interruptions, emergency-trained nurses will continue to be on site and available to support walk-in patients needing basic care, assist with re-direction of care, and/or transfer patients with urgent needs to a neighbouring hospital.

Fraser Health is working closely with B.C. Emergency Health Services to ensure patients requiring a higher level of care are directed or transferred to an appropriate hospital emergency service.

Anyone with a life-threatening emergency, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing or severe bleeding, should call 9-1-1 immediately and will be transported to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

These service interruptions impact the Emergency Department only. All other services at Mission Memorial Hospital are available.

All other Fraser Health Emergency Departments remain open and have emergency physicians on site; however, high numbers of people seeking care and human resources challenges at many of our hospital emergency departments may lead to longer wait times for patients with non-urgent care concerns.