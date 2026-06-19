Community Organizer Kostas Papadopoulos To Run for Mission Council in October

Mission – He is known for organizing community events including B.C. Classic Car Meet And Greet Mission.

Kostas Papadopoulos will run for Mission Council in the October 17 vote. (Facebook page is here).

From he media release: My name is Kostas, and I am proud to be running for council because I truly care about our community and the future of Mission. As a husband to my amazing wife Vanessa and a father of two beautiful children, I understand the importance of building a safe, affordable, and strong community for families to thrive in.

Over the years, I’ve become deeply involved in bringing people together through community events, including organizing the popular A&W Thursday Night Car Shows. These gatherings are about more than just cars — they are about community, connection, local pride, and creating positive experiences for families and residents of all ages.

The issues that matter most to me are affordability, safety, and putting Mission on the map. Families are feeling the pressure of rising costs, and I believe we need practical solutions that help people live comfortably and confidently in our community. Safety is also a top priority — every resident deserves to feel secure in their neighborhoods, parks, and local businesses.

Most importantly, I want to help showcase everything Mission has to offer. We have an incredible community, hardworking people, local businesses, and a strong sense of pride. I believe Mission deserves recognition as a place where families, businesses, and visitors want to be.

I’m running for council because I want to be a strong voice for the community, listen to residents, and work hard to help make Mission an even better place for future generations.