Skip to content

UPDATE – Matsqui Trail Regional Park – Re-Opened

Home
Media
UPDATE – Matsqui Trail Regional Park – Re-Opened

Abbotsford – UPDATE (12:30PM June 19) – Matsqui Trail Regional Park has reopened to the public following an AbbyPD investigation.

The circumstances surrounding an individual found deceased in the park earlier Friday morning have been deemed to be not suspicious. Abbotsford Police appreciates the cooperation from the community and park users while officers completed the investigation

ORIGINAL STORY – As of 10AM June 19, Matsqui Trail Regional Park is currently closed as AbbyPD conducts an investigation. The closure mainly affects park operations near the end of Riverside Road @ Tall Road.

A deceased individual has been found within the park, and officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. At this time there is no risk to public safety in the area.

2026-AbbyPD-Matsqui-Trail-Regional-Park

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts