UPDATE – Matsqui Trail Regional Park – Re-Opened

Abbotsford – UPDATE (12:30PM June 19) – Matsqui Trail Regional Park has reopened to the public following an AbbyPD investigation.

The circumstances surrounding an individual found deceased in the park earlier Friday morning have been deemed to be not suspicious. Abbotsford Police appreciates the cooperation from the community and park users while officers completed the investigation

ORIGINAL STORY – As of 10AM June 19, Matsqui Trail Regional Park is currently closed as AbbyPD conducts an investigation. The closure mainly affects park operations near the end of Riverside Road @ Tall Road.

A deceased individual has been found within the park, and officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death. At this time there is no risk to public safety in the area.