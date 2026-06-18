Surrey & White Rock Board of Trade to Induct New Board Chair, Vice Chair and Business Leaders onto Board of Directors on June 22

Surrey/white Rock – The Surrey & White Rock Board of Trade will induct Roger Steers of RJC Engineers as its new Board Chair, along with business leaders at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 22.



“I am honoured to serve as Chair of the Surrey & White Rock Board of Trade at a time when our communities are experiencing unprecedented growth and opportunity. Businesses are navigating rapid change, and the role of the Board of Trade has never been more important,” said Roger Steers, incoming Board Chair. “I look forward to working alongside our members, Board of Directors, staff, and community partners to strengthen our voice on issues that matter, foster meaningful connections, and help create the conditions for businesses and communities to thrive.”

Read Roger’s bio.

The Surrey & White Rock Board of Trade will induct:

New Directors:

Gurdip Sahota, Royal LePage Global Force Realty Li Gong, Van Casa Building Supplies (Honorary Director) Nathan Van Kuyk, Rosalie Preventative Maintenance Services (Honorary Director)

Returning Director:

Amar Sanghera, KPMG

Executives for the 2026-2027 term:

Roger Steers, RJC Engineers, Board Chair Amrita Bhogal, Sunrise Kitchens, Vice Chair Rory Morgan, KSW Lawyers, Immediate Past Chair

Existing Board of Directors who will continue to serve:

Scott Brown, Gandalf Holdings Gurjinder Bhurji, Signature Real Estate Group Nicky Dhaliwal, Canadian Men’s Health Foundation Richard Fung, Shoppers Drug Mart Harp Khela, Khela Real Estate Group Heather Martin, Comfort Keepers Sasha Ramnarine, Remedios & Company Mike Spiess, Ashdown Capital Louise Tremblay, Brella Community Services Society

The Surrey & White Rock Board of Trade extends its sincere appreciation to Ania Cox, Baljit Dhaliwal, and John Michener as they complete their terms on the Board of Directors. We thank them for their dedicated service, leadership, and contributions to the organization.

The June 22 event at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel will feature an engaging conversation on The Next Decade of Surrey

From rapid population growth and commercial development to innovation, workforce trends, infrastructure, and investment, this event will explore the opportunities and challenges that will define the next 10 years for businesses south of the Fraser.

Panel Speakers:

Rob Costanzo, City Manager, City of Surrey

Bill Aujla, President & CEO, Surrey City Development Corp.

Dr. Ryan D’Arcy, Co‑Founder, Chief Scientific Officer, NeuroCatch; Co‑Founder, Health and Technology District

Nicole Robson, President & CEO, Surrey Hospitals Foundation

The event is sponsored by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority. To register for the event, visit swrbot.com or call 604.581.7130.