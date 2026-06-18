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Sign O’ The Times – City of Abbotsford to Reduce Use of Print Media to Get Their Word Out

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Sign O’ The Times – City of Abbotsford to Reduce Use of Print Media to Get Their Word Out

Abbotsford (with files from the City of Abbotsford/Black Press) – Print media has, for obvious reasons, taken a major hit by social media when it comes to audience reach.

At the June 16 Council Meeting (Link is here) under the city’s public notice bylaw, the city wishes to reduce spending on print media (notably Abbotsford News/Back Press).

This includes everything from City notifications to by-law amendments. The city spends $75,000 annually with the Abbotsford News. A “new approach” will cost $50,000 and come into effect January 1, 2027.

Expanded reach will come from the City website and emailed subscriptions.

Currently the city, like many other jurisdictions, are relying heavily on social media.

The breakdown (which also call for translation tools):

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