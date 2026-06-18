North Fraser Volunteer Fire Department (Serving FVRD) Receives $50,000 Grant to Purchase a Spreader, Cutter and Accessories

Chilliwack (FVRD) – As first responders continue to serve the communities in FVRD Electoral Areas C, F and G, it’s essential that FVRD North Fraser Volunteer Fire Department has the tools needed to respond effectively in emergencies. Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada® recognized this need and recently awarded the department a more than $50,000 grant to purchase a spreader, cutter and accessories.

“The FVRD is grateful for this grant,” said Patricia Ross, FVRD Board Chair. “Having specialized equipment supports our first responders and those they assist, often in extreme environments, therefore having the tools to expedite their work improves public safety for everyone.”

The new extrication equipment will allow first responders to perform faster, safer rescues, especially in complex multi-vehicle accidents and during life-threatening emergencies. This equipment will ultimately improve the volunteer fire department’s lifesaving capabilities and help strengthen emergency response efforts.

“Our department, because it covers a large area, has three fire halls but only one cutter and spreader set,” said Chief Gerard Baars, North Fraser Fire Department. “This donation will allow us to have a second set available at one of our other Halls allowing response acceleration for entrapment incidents.”

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada has awarded 438 grants to public safety organizations since 2015. This grant is one of 20 Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada awarded to public safety organizations during the most recent grant cycle. The 20 grants will provide critical lifesaving equipment valued at more than $594,000 across Canada.

About Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada®

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs Founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® in the U.S. with the mission of providing funding, lifesaving equipment and educational opportunities for first responders and public safety organizations. Ten years later, with the opening of the first Canadian Firehouse Subs® restaurant in 2015, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada® was born. Today, the Canadian Foundation continues the mission of impacting the lifesaving capabilities of local heroes and their communities and has awarded more than $6.3 million throughout Canada.