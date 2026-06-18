Skip to content

Nearly $300K in Contraband Seized at Mission Institution

Home
Crime
Nearly $300K in Contraband Seized at Mission Institution

Mission – (Correctional Service Canada) – On June 15, 2026, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized in the medium-security unit at Mission Institution.
The contraband and unauthorized items seized included methamphetamine, THC, MDMA, ketamine, cocaine, tobacco, other various drugs, and one charging block. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $296,160.
The police have been notified, and the institution is investigating.
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts