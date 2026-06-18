Nearly $300K in Contraband Seized at Mission Institution

Mission – (Correctional Service Canada) – On June 15, 2026, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized in the medium-security unit at Mission Institution.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included methamphetamine, THC, MDMA, ketamine, cocaine, tobacco, other various drugs, and one charging block. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $296,160.

The police have been notified, and the institution is investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.