Mission RCMP Cracking Down on Illegal Shooting Galleries Along Forest Service Road

Mission – Mission RCMP increased their focus on illegal shooting up the Lost Creek Forest Service Road (FSR) this past weekend, and conducted related enforcement.

On June 13 around 6:45 pm, a witness reported a group of males shooting around the 7.5 km marker of the FSR. An officer attended and found five males from Abbotsford associated to a blue GMC Sierra. Two were shooting guns, while the others said they were there to spectate. The two gun owners – both 21 years old – had their 5 firearms seized by police for further investigation, and later received a $690 ticket for discharging a firearm in a no-shooting area.

About an hour later, while officers were conducting proactive patrols of the area, they located another group of five people, with two of them actively shooting. 4 guns were seized from a 27-year-old man from Delta and a 26-year-old man from Surrey.

Fifteen minutes later, while officers were patrolling the area, they came across yet another group of illegal shooters. Four males – two from Surrey, and two from Nova Scotia – associated to a black 2023 Dodge Durango, were handling two shotguns. They said they had come to the area with plans to film a rap video, and weren’t aware of the shooting regulations. Their guns were seized, and the males will be served with a ticket.

The following evening, a witness reported a group of males associated to two Honda Civics shooting along the Lost Creek FSR. Mission RCMP attended and stopped the vehicles as they were leaving. A rifle, two shotguns, and a prohibited firearm were located with the group, comprised of 7 males from Abbotsford. The prohibited firearm was relinquished for destruction, and tickets were issued for both the illegal shooting, as well as the group having open liquor in their vehicles.

Mission RCMP remind the public that recreational shooting is illegal within 400 metres of FSRs in the Sylvester / Lost Creek Forest Service Road area, which means that nearly all of the area is closed to shooting. Violators can receive a $690 ticket, have their guns seized, and face criminal charges. Anyone who witnesses people illegally shooting in the area should call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, or 911.

Valley environmentalist Ross Aikenhead has posted to social media a number of times this spring, of various spots where he has discovered the aftermath inclding cleaning up shotgun shells.