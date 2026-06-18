Mission Fest Paused for 2026 – Funding, Safety and Security Concerns

Mission – The Mission Downtown Board of Directors have issued a statement (June 18) : After careful consideration, the Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to pause Mission Fest for 2026 while we evaluate funding models and partnerships to support the event’s long-term sustainability.

Mission Fest has always been a celebration of our community, made possible through the support of sponsors, volunteers, businesses, and attendees. Unfortunately, the funding required to responsibly deliver the event at the standard our community expects could not be secured this year.

Rather than deliver a reduced event experience or place the organization at financial risk, the Board felt it was more responsible to pause the festival while exploring sustainable options for the future.

A recent stakeholder survey identified safety and security as the top priority for our downtown business community. As a result, available resources will be focused on initiatives that support a safer and more welcoming downtown.

We recognize that successful community events rely on strong partnerships. We welcome conversations with businesses, sponsors, volunteers, and community organizations interested in helping build a sustainable future for Mission Fest and other community celebrations.

We sincerely thank the sponsors, volunteers, vendors, performers, and community members who have supported Mission Fest over the years. Your commitment has helped make the festival a valued community tradition.

While Mission Fest will not take place in 2026, the Downtown Business Association remains committed to fostering community connection and supporting a vibrant downtown. We look forward to exploring opportunities to bring Mission Fest back on a strong and sustainable foundation.