Abbotsford – Nominations Open for the 30th Annual Business Excellence Awards

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and Black Press are now accepting nominations for the 30th Annual Business Excellence Awards. The 2026 event will mark the awards’ 30th anniversary and will celebrate the impact of the awards over the past three decades.

Nominations are open until September 7th at 4:30PM PST

“Abbotsford is home to a strong and diverse business community made up of individuals who are part of what makes our city thrive,” said Sam Varing, President of the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. “We are proud to recognize and celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they continue to make in the community through the Business Excellence Awards.”

The categories for this year’s awards are as follows:

Home-Based Business Excellence

Tourism Excellence

Manufacturing and Production Excellence

Consumer Services Excellence

Indigenous Business of The Year

Agriculture & Agri-business Excellence

Entrepreneur of the Year

Non-Profit Organization of the Year

Business of Doing Good

New Business of the Year

Established Business of the Year

Company of Young Professionals and Entrepreneurs Award

Women in Business Award

The community is encouraged to nominate businesses. Nominations are open until September 7th at 4:30PM PST and will be reviewed by a panel of community leaders. The awards will be presented on November 12th for a reception at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Centre with support from TD Bank and Doane Grant Thornton.

For more information on each category and to nominate a business, visit: https://abbotsfordchamber.com/business-excellence-awards/

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