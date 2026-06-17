Provincial Watchdog Found ‘Electrical Non-Compliances at Cultus Lake Water Park

Cultus Lake (with files from CBC/Canadian Press) – A preliminary investigation into an incident at a B.C. water park that sent a dozen children to hospital on Monday has found “electrical non-compliances” at the site.

The update came Wednesday from Technical Safety B.C. (TSBC), the independent regulator that oversees technical products, equipment, systems and railways, which is probing the incident at the Cultus Lake Waterpark.

“Given the regulated electrical and amusement device equipment involved in this incident, our safety officers are currently on-site conducting a thorough assessment,” TSBC said in a statement to CBC News.

Two of the 10 people hospitalized had to be transported by air ambulance, it said.

The cause of the incident was still under investigation, with WorkSafeBC taking the lead on the probe, Chilliwack RCMP said Monday.

“At this time, there is no indication that the event was caused by a person, and investigators do not believe it to be the result of deliberate human action,” the Mounties said in a statement, adding there was no ongoing risk to the public.

Steunenberg said his staff wants to get to the bottom of what happened, and that the park won’t reopen until they do.

“We’ve never had an incident ever occur like this before,” he said. “It was very unexpected and it doesn’t align with anything in our safety record up to this point in time.”

BC Hydro said an initial investigation identified an electrical issue originating on the customer’s side, rather than the utility’s infrastructure.

“The safety of the public is our top priority, and we’re continuing to work co-operatively with the waterpark operator and will support the ongoing investigation in any way we can,” the provincial utility said in a statement.

Information by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2026.