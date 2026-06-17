Province Approving Access to Over-the-counter Hearing Aids

Victoria – Adults 18 and older in B.C. with mild to moderate hearing loss have access to over-the-counter non-prescribed hearing aids through retail stores and online sellers across the province.

“Too often, people put off getting help for hearing loss because it can be difficult or expensive to access support,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “Making over-the-counter hearing aids available will help more people recognize hearing changes earlier and get the support they need to stay active, engaged and connected to the people around them.”

British Columbia is the first province or territory in Canada to expand access to over-the-counter hearing aids.

These changes are expected to:

enhance the accessibility of hearing supports

provide more choice for adults managing mild to moderate hearing loss

help reduce barriers for people without extended health benefits or coverage

encourage earlier recognition and action on hearing changes

support greater awareness and normalization of hearing health

“I hear from many seniors who can not afford hearing aids, which can cost up to $11,000, and are simply out of reach for many older people in B.C.,” said Dan Levitt, B.C.’s seniors advocate. “More affordable, non-prescription options will help support dignity, independence and healthy aging. This change is a welcome, necessary step toward improving access to hearing care for seniors, particularly older people living on fixed incomes.”

Professional hearing care is important

Over-the-counter hearing aids may be available as stand-alone devices or as applications installed on mobile computing devices, such as smartphones or smartwatches, paired with earbuds or headphones. These hearing aids are not intended to replace professional hearing care. Audiologists and hearing-instrument practitioners can continue to help confirm hearing loss, identify other medical conditions and support people in choosing and using hearing devices safely and effectively.

“Many people wait years before seeking help with hearing difficulties, often because of cost or simply not knowing where to start,” said Heather Ritchie, president, Speech and Hearing BC. “Expanding access to over-the-counter hearing aids is a positive step toward helping more British Columbians explore support sooner. Hearing care professionals continue to play an important role in helping people understand their hearing needs, navigate their options and get the most benefit from whatever hearing solution they choose.”

People experiencing symptoms, such as sudden hearing loss, ongoing ear pain, ringing in one ear or rapidly worsening hearing problems, are encouraged to seek assessment from a hearing professional or primary care provider before using over-the-counter hearing aids.