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MP Strahl Promoting New Horizons for Seniors Program: Call for Proposals

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MP Strahl Promoting New Horizons for Seniors Program: Call for Proposals

Chilliwack/Hope – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope is inviting local organizations to apply for funding for community-based projects as part of the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) 2026-2027 call for proposals.

“We deeply value the contributions seniors in Chilliwack—Hope make to our country,” said MP Strahl. “They have worked hard to support their families, build strong communities, and grow our economy.”

“I am pleased to invite local organizations to apply for funding for projects that will make a difference in the lives of seniors in our community.”

The 2026–2027 NHSP Community-Based Call for Proposals is available online here:

https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/new-horizons-seniors-community-based.html

The deadline to submit applications will be on July 14, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

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