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FVRD Notice of Proposed Property Disposition – Regional Airpark in Hope

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FVRD Notice of Proposed Property Disposition – Regional Airpark in Hope

FVRD/Hope – Fraser Valley Regional District posted to a Business Opportunity – Notice of Proposed Property Disposition

Fraser Valley Regional Airpark (CYHE)

62724 Airport Road, District of Hope British Columbia

The Airpark has available for Lease approximately 18.5 acres of agricultural land.

Deadline for Expressions of Interest: No later than 1 pm Friday, June 26, 2026.

Comments on this post are turned off as Facebook comments are not considered part of the official public record.

Visit the website https://www.fvrd.ca/…/notice-of-proposed-property… for more information on this Public Notice.

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radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

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