From Academics to Labour to Journalist – Lisa Morry Will Run for Chilliwack Council in October

Chilliwack – Add Lisa Morry to the list of candidates for Chilliwack Council, come the October 17 Municipal Elections.

Morry has been active with UFV, Fraser Valley Labour Council, local NDP activities, print journalism, and her well known social media posts , hiking Tea Pot Trail.

From her website- https://www.lisamorry.com/about:

Until recently, I worked in an academic library, I was an officer in my union, and an executive member of Fraser Valley Labour Council. These roles have given me experience in governance as part of a team. As a union organizer, I worked tirelessly to build solidarity and inform members about union issues. I have a strong understanding of the role of city council and how it works with other levels of government. As a former community journalist, I reported on local government, including city council and school boards, and wrote stories that gave regular community members a voice that they otherwise may not have had. ​

For many years I was a single parent, struggling with food security, and housing. I don’t want other families going through that. That’s why I’m passionate about housing, affordability and food security.

A 25-year Chilliwack resident, I volunteer on the board of the Downtown Chilliwack Community Market. In this role, I help to increase food security and support local vendors and farmers. When my now adult children were younger, I supported them in theatre, music, and sports as a parent volunteer. My husband Randy and I volunteer with the Harrison Festival, where we have a reputation for dancing together on the beach. I stay healthy hiking on our local trails, and if there are dogs to pat, that’s even better. I recently retired from the university to focus on running for city council.



Reconciliation with Indigenous peoples is the way forward. I recently took the Xwelítem Siyáya: Allyship and Reconciliation Building program at UFV.

Election Day is October 17.