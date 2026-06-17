Skip to content

UPDATE – Chilliwack Cultural Centre Facebook Page Replaced – You Are Asked to Delete Former Page

Home
Arts and Entertainment
Business
UPDATE – Chilliwack Cultural Centre Facebook Page Replaced – You Are Asked to Delete Former Page

Chilliwack – The irony is there . On the same day (June 12) as Meta dealt with a world wide collapse of Facebook and Instagram, came something that many of us have gone through.

If you have dealt with your Facebook page being hacked or hijacked, you know the frustration, especially when dealing with their admin that only deals in emails and no phone calls.

The Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s Facebook page was hacked.

This is what it looks like now and you’re asked to delete, unfollow and perhaps block:

The Centre’s marketing people contacted FVN in response to their posting.

Their other socials and the website are fine and operating.

The Facebook page has been replaced. That link is here.

From the Cultural Centre – Important Notice.

Unfortunately, our previous Facebook page is no longer accessible so we have created a new one.

To stay connected with us and receive updates on upcoming shows, classes, events, and announcements, please follow this new Facebook page: “Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre”

We sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued support as we work to rebuild our online community. Thank you for standing with us, we look forward to connecting with you on our new page.

2026 Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Facebook

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts