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Call Out to Potential FVRD Candidates in October Elections – June 22 Session for Potential Politicians

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Call Out to Potential FVRD Candidates in October Elections – June 22 Session for Potential Politicians

FVRD – Are you thinking about running for the office of Electoral Area Director this October? Take in the Candidate 101 Session.

The interactive experience will focus on the role, responsibilities, realities, and rewards of being a FVRD Electoral Area Director. There will be special guests speaking about their experience as an elected official.

Please add the event to your calendar and join in on Monday, June 22nd at 12 noon in the FVRD Boardroom, or join in on Zoom.

Where to participate:
• FVRD Office (Boardroom): 1-45950 Cheam Avenue, Chilliwack.
• Zoom: visit https://www.fvrd.ca/EN/meta/events/events-list/other-events/candidate-101.html to attend the session online

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