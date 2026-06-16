UPDATE – Cultus Lake Waterpark Incident – Technical Safety B.C., WorkSafeBC and RCMP Investigating – No Timeline for Reopening

Cultus Lake (With files from Cultus Lke Waterpark/ Canadian Press/Cultus Lake Community on Facebook/Simon Little · CBC News) –

From Cultus Lake Waterpark – Cultus Lake Waterpark will be closed up to and including Monday, June 22. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to all the victims, their families and classmates who were affected by the electrical incident which occurred yesterday. As we are in the early stages of review, information is limited. WorkSafe BC, and Technical Safety BC are actively investigating the incident, and their findings will be reported. We are fully cooperating with all authorities as they complete this process.

At this time, we are not confirming a reopening date. Our immediate closure will continue to be extended and ongoing as needed to adequately complete all thorough reviews, and for us to address the findings and required actions. Cultus Lake Waterpark will not reopen until approval is given from WorkSafe BC, Technical Safety BC and Fraser Health.

This incident occurred at the bottom of our Zero to 60 waterslide attraction, past the end of the slide. Located there, is a steel frame tent structure with handrails. This structure is understood to be the object which victims came in contact with.

This incident was tragic and we are deeply upset by what these children experienced at our park.

From CBC: The Cultus Lake Waterpark in Chilliwack, B.C., remained closed Tuesday as multiple agencies investigated an incident that sent a dozen youths to hospital.

The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. PT Monday, as a group of Grade 6 and 7 students from Port Coquitlam’s Minnekhada Middle School lined up for the Zero to 60

On Monday, Andrew Steunenberg, the water park’s chief administrative officer, said the incident appeared to be “electrical” and may have happened when people touched a railing as they waited for the ride.

“That’s what the investigation that’s taking place right now is to discover,” he said. “We don’t know the details of why this happened exactly.”

Two of the 12 people who were sent to hospital were transported by air ambulance.

At the time, police described the injuries as “serious but stable,” and officials have yet to provide an update on their status.

Coquitlam School District assistant communications director Ken Hoff said Tuesday the students were under medical care and with their families.

The district has also deployed support teams to the school to offer counselling to students who need it.

Initially, a portion of the park remained open following the incident, but the facility was later closed for 48 hours as it co-operates with an investigation involving WorkSafeBC, Technical Safety B.C. and the RCMP.

On Tuesday, WorkSafeBC said it had issued a stop-work order for the park, while Technical Safety B.C. said it had deployed safety officers to conduct a “thorough assessment” of the site.

Tom Griffiths, owner of the U.S.-based Aquatic Safety Research Group, specializes in safety and risk management at swimming pools and water parks. He told CBC News the incident raises several key questions.

“Where is your record of an electrical inspection? When was the last time you checked for grounding and bonding of the facility?” he asked.

“In addition to that we would check for maintenance records, you know, did you replace any pumps recently? Did you have any problems with any electrical outlets, things of that nature?”

Griffiths said electrical injuries and deaths at aquatic facilities are not as uncommon as some people may think, given that pools require significant amounts of power to operate pumps and lighting.

He recommends his clients have a licensed electrician check that their wiring is grounded and bonded — the steps necessary to neutralize and distribute electrical charge — every five years.

CBC News is seeking comment from the park about when it last had its electrical system inspected, however on Monday Steunenberg said there was no work being done in the park at the time.

Andrew Steunenberg, the chief administrative officer at Cultus Lake Waterpark, is seen on June 15, 2026. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

“We’ve never had an incident ever occur like this before, it is very unexpected and it doesn’t align with anything in our safety record up to this point in time,” he said, adding the park would remain closed until all questions were resolved.

B.C. Hydro said Monday that it had determined the “electrical issue” originated on the customer’s side of electrical service, not with its own equipment, and referred further questions to the investigating agencies.

Despite the incident, some locals who spoke with CBC News on Tuesday said they would feel comfortable returning to the park once it reopens.

“It’s the waterslides. It’s been open forever,” said Bella Brady.

“It’s definitely something that will get fixed right away because they don’t want the kids getting hurt.”