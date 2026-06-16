Two Families Homeless After Vehicle Crashes Into Their Residence in Chilliwack – GoFundMe Set Up for Families

Chilliwack – Around 1:45AM on June 16,, the Chilliwack Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 46000 block of Chilliwack Central Road.



Approximately 30 firefighters from Halls 1, 2, 4, and 6 arrived on scene to find heavy fire originating from the basement level of a residential structure, extending to the second floor. Initial reports indicated that a vehicle had left the roadway, collided with the residence, and came to rest inside the basement of the home.



Firefighters established a water supply and initiated an offensive fire attack to contain the blaze and prevent further extension throughout the structure. Fire crews conducted a thorough search of the residence and confirmed that all occupants had safely evacuated.



Two families were displaced as a result of the incident and are being assisted by Chilliwack Emergency Support Services (ESS). RCMP and other utility partners also attended the scene. A GoFundMe page was set up by friends.



Fortunately, there were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.



The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the RCMP with support from the Chilliwack Fire Department. Anyone with information regarding this fire is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).