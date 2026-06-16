TeamUp and FIFA Foundation Bring the World Stage to Local Fields Through Soccer Festival for Chilliwack Youth – Tuesday June 16

Chilliwack – As the excitement of soccer continues to build across FIFA World Cup host cities, TeamUp is bringing that energy closer to home through a Soccer Festival for Chilliwack youth.



On Tuesday June 16, more than 200 pre-registered children from seven local schools will gather at Townsend Park from 3:00 PM to 7:30 PM for an afternoon of soccer, friendship, and community as TeamUp hosts and FIFA Foundation co-hosts a Soccer Festival for Chilliwack youth.

The festival is part of its ongoing work alongside local schools, neighbourhood programs, community organizations, and local partners to create spaces where children feel seen, supported, and included.



TeamUp is one of eight FIFA Foundation Community Programme-supported organizations located in host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico, connecting a global moment in sport with local communities and the children who call them home.

The event will bring together youth from across Chilliwack for a celebration of sport designed to foster connection, confidence, inclusion, and belonging. Through friendly competition, team activities, adaptive sport opportunities, and community engagement, participants will experience the power of sport to bring people together.

Participating schools include:

-Evans Elementary

-McCammon Elementary

-Little Mountain Elementary

-Bernard Elementary

-Robertson Elementary

-Chilliwack Middle School

-A.D. Rundle Middle School