Mandeep ” Manny ” Singh Rai Runing for Mission Council in October

Mission – From 2026 Mandeep ” Manny ” Singh Rai for Mission Council – My name is Mandeep “Manny” Rai, and I’m running for Mission Council because I believe City Hall needs more voices that reflect the people who live and work in our community every day.

For the past 14 years, I’ve worked in Mission and built relationships with residents, families, and local business owners. I also volunteered with Mission Crime Prevention for seven years, where I saw firsthand the challenges facing our community and the importance of people working together to solve them.

Today, I work as a Transit Supervisor in the fraser valley including Mission. My job is about problem-solving, accountability, and working with people from all walks of life.

The reason I’m running is simple. I think Mission benefits when different perspectives are represented around the council table. Working people, young families, seniors, business owners, tradespeople, and commuters all deserve to have a voice.

I’m not running to be a politician.

I’m running because I care about this community and believe residents deserve representatives who listen, ask questions, and aren’t afraid to speak up when something doesn’t make sense.

Like many of you, I go to work every day, pay my bills, and want the best for Mission.

That’s the perspective I’ll bring to Council.

Mandeep Singh Rai ( Manny )

The 2026 Municipal Elections are October 17.