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Deroche Train Crossing on Highway 7 Closed for Rail-Crossing Work

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Deroche Train Crossing on Highway 7 Closed for Rail-Crossing Work

Deroche (Emil Anderson Maintenance) – From Tuesday June 16 to Thursday June 18, the Deroche train crossing will be closed for CPKC rail-crossing work. Please obey detour and work-zone signage, and follow directions from traffic-control personnel.

6 AM – 5 PM

Detour Info – Please follow signage directing you to the temporary roadway set up for this closure. All traffic on #BCHwy7 will be reduced to one lane and alternate through the detour during daytime hours.

See the attached photo here for a sample of the detour setup. (the red line shows the planned detour lane.)

Expect delays.

Questions or concerns? Call the 24-hour hotline at 1-800-667-5122

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