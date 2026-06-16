AbbyPD – Road Rage Incident Injures Officer

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – On Saturday, June 13 just before 6pm, while officers were investigating a serious motorcycle collision at Whatcom Road and South Parallel Road, a vehicle approached the road closure. A fully marked police vehicle with emergency lights activated was positioned across the roadway, with officers on foot managing and working the scene.

The vehicle approached from the north side of Whatcom Road, and the female driver demanded to proceed through the closure. Despite being directed to stop, she attempted to bypass the police vehicle by driving onto the curb. When an officer approached on foot to advise her that the road was closed, she ignored him and proceeded to drive through.

In doing so, she nearly pinned the officer between her SUV (Damage to vehicle in the attached picture is old and not from this incident) and the police vehicle. He suffered minor injuries after being hit by the vehicle. The driver then accelerated through the scene at a high rate of speed. When another officer attempted to stop her on the south side, she failed to stop and fled, reaching speeds of approximately 160 km/hr. Officers did not pursue due to public safety concerns.

The following day, officers located and identified the driver. Her vehicle has been seized as offence-related property, and a forfeiture application is underway. Dangerous driving, flight from police, and assault of a police officer are charges being considered as part of the criminal investigation. Additionally, an immediate report is being submitted to the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles for a review of her driver’s licence.

Police are reminding the public that road closures are put in place to protect everyone—emergency responders, those involved in incidents, and the broader community. Ignoring these closures or attempting to drive through active scenes puts lives at serious risk. Public safety depends on cooperation, awareness, and respect for the critical work happening at these scenes.