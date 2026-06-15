UPDATE – STATEMENT from Cultus Lake Waterpark on June 15 Incident – Closed for 48 Hours – RCMP UPDATE

Cultus Lake – UPDATE from Cultus Lake Waterpark – On Monday June 15, 2026 at approximately 11:05am, a serious incident occurred near one of our rides at Cultus Lake Waterpark, in the queuing area. We are deeply saddened by the incident which occurred today resulting in injuries to a number of guests visiting the park, including children. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims injured and families affected by this unfortunate event. We would like to thank Cultus Lake Fire Department and paramedics for their support and care today.

At this time, we are announcing a closure of Cultus Lake Waterpark for the next 48 hours in order to conduct a thorough and independent investigation. We are fully cooperating with the authorities through the process of investigation and assessment. We are determined to ensure that something like this does not happen within our facility again.

RCMP UPDATE – Chilliwack RCMP responded to a late-morning incident at a Cultus Lake water park on June 15, 2026, where multiple individuals sustained injuries.

On June 15, 2026, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of multiple injuries at a water park in Cultus Lake. Paramedics and other first responders attended the scene, providing medical care to twelve individuals. All injured persons were transported to hospital for further assessment and treatment. The nature of the injuries are reported to be serious but not life threatening.

As part of the emergency response, Columbia Valley Highway was temporarily closed in both directions to allow emergency personnel access to the area and to support patient care and transport.

“Our priority from the outset has been the safety and well-being of those involved. This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing risk to the public.” said Cpl. Carmen Kiener of the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP. “First responders acted quickly to secure the area, provide care, and ensure all individuals received the medical attention they required. We are grateful for the various agencies that attended this incident to assist all of those affected.”

The investigation remains ongoing to determine the cause of the incident. Chilliwack RCMP is working with WorkSafeBC who has taken over conduct of the investigation. At this time, there is no indication that the event was caused by a person, and investigators do not believe it to be the result of deliberate human action.

ORIGINAL STORY – Social Media lit up after 11 AM June 15, of a major incident at the Cultus Lake waterslide.

There are published reports of an electrical incident.

Facebook video from Cultus Lake Community – https://www.facebook.com/reel/2267116167428171

The same Facebook page posted that 12 students were treated and 11 of them were on a school trip from Coquitlam. This time of year, many schools make their way to the waterpark.

On Facebook: Jessica Armstrong: Owen and I were at the waterpark today about 10’ from this incident. We are ok! The last I heard everyone is in stable condition at ARH and Children’s. The response was FAST and phenomenal. Including 8-10 ambulances, two firetrucks and two medivacs. They were there within MINUTES. I’m absolutely impressed with our emergency services. And kudos to Cultus Waterpark staff for their efforts in immediately shutting down the area and treating it seriously. Very professional

Facebook June 15 2026 Cultus Lake Community Screenshot