Summer Transit Changes – Cultus Lake Bus Returns

Fraser Valley (BC Transit) – CENTRAL FRASER VALLEY – BC Transit and the City of Abbotsford are advising customers of changes coming to the transit system, effective June 28, 2026.

As part of this service change, the following routes will be seasonally discontinued:

Route 22 East Townline

Route 24 Centre Loop

Route 26 Sandy Hill/Bourquin





School trips will be removed from the following routes:

Route 2 Highstreet/McMillian

Route 4 Saddle/Montrose

Route 7 Sumas Mountain





These routes and trips will be reinstated for the fall schedule.

Minor trip time adjustments are being made to several routes across the system, including Route 66 FVX. Please check the latest Riders Guide for all current trip times.

CHILLIWACK – BC Transit, the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) and the City of Chilliwack are announcing a seasonal service change effective on June 28, 2026, in the Chilliwack and FVRD Transit Systems.

As part of this service change, school trips on Route 51 UFV are being removed for the summer.

Route 56 Cultus Lake returns for the summer months. Passengers will be able to travel between Promontory and the Cultus Lake Marina, with limited trips also extending to the Cottonwood Mall.

Minor trip time adjustments are being made to several routes across the system, including Route 66 FVX.

In Agassiz-Harrison, Sunday service is being added on Route 71 Agassiz-Harrison, which travels between Chilliwack and Harrison Hot Springs during the summer, until Labour Day.

For full details and all current trip times, please check the latest Rider’s Guide.