One Person Seriously Hurt in Mission House Fire

Mission – One man suffered serious burns and a woman is missing after a house fire on Townshipline Avenue in Mission on the morning of June 15.

Just after 8 am on June 15, Mission RCMP, the Mission Fire Rescue Service, and the BC Ambulance Service responded to a house on fire on Townshipline Avenue, between Clay Street and Keystone Avenue. Shortly after arriving, firefighters located a 69-year-old man with serious burns. He has since been airlifted to hospital. A 46-year-old woman who is also believed to have been inside the house at the time of the fire has not been located. Mission RCMP extends their condolences to everyone involved.

While the cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, it is not believed to be suspicious. Fortis BC and BC Hydro crews also attended to shut off utilities, to make it safe for fire crews on the property. Townshipline Avenue may remain closed for most of the day while fire crews remain on scene, continuing their efforts to extinguish the remaining flames.