UPDATE – All Businesses Re-opened at Noon – Gas Leak Closed A Block of Wellington Street in Chilliwack

Chilliwack (With files from FortisBC/District 1881/ Unique Thrifting) – Just after 9AM on June 15, a gas leak was reported behind 45929 Wellington.

This is a part of the downtown area of Chilliwack near Five Corners.

Stores have been evacuated. Joyce Tetreau of Unique Thrifting told FVN that there is no timeline to return to business. Business owners and residents have mustered at nearby Central Community Park.

The the entire commercial block was evacuated from Young Road to Mill Street on Wellington, as well as Victoria Avenue.

UPDATE – Gas leak repaired and all affected businesses had reopened by Noon.