AbbyPD Weekend Wrap: June 12th to June 15th – Highway 1 Construction Issues,Motorcycle Crash, Domestic Violence Calls

Abbotsford – Weekend Recap: June 12th to June 15th

Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. & Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 308 calls for service.

Friday Night

Friday evening was very busy, with officers responding to multiple priority calls. A report of a stabbing at a party in Abbotsford was determined to be unfounded. Officers also followed up on several missing person investigations & responded to 6 intimate partner violence reports.

Saturday

At approximately 6:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man yelling & entering parked vehicles. Police located the individual, who then assaulted an officer. Thirty-eight-year-old Alyx Lusignan was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer.

Later in the day, officers attended a serious motorcycle collision on Whatcom Road, where the rider was airlifted to hospital. While members were managing the scene, a vehicle failed to stop at the road closure and drove through the collision area injuring an officer. More information will be released on this incident later today.

Overnight into Sunday, officers responded to an assault at Mill Lake, resulting in one arrest. Proactive patrols also led to several impaired drivers being taken off the road.

Sunday

Sunday remained busy. Officers responded to three break-and-enter incidents and, in one case, arrested a man for breaking into a construction site. Additional calls for service kept our team busy throughout Sunday.

Finally, the overnight closure of Highway 1 eastbound at Mt. Lehman Road caused significant frustration for motorists due to limited advance public communication. The closure was coordinated by the Province as part of the Highway 1 expansion project. We will be meeting with the province this week to ensure improved communication for future closures.

Weekend Call Summary:

11 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

5 – Assaults

2 – Missing Person Reports

6 – Break & Enters

20 – Thefts

9 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

7 impaired drivers removed, and 26 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, 3 individuals were held in custody.