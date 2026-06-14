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Suspicious Sunday Morning House Fire on Gladys Avenue In Chilliwack

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Suspicious Sunday Morning House Fire on Gladys Avenue In Chilliwack

Chilliwack – On Sunday morning June 14 (10AM), the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a house on fire in the 10000 block of Gladys Street. The first arriving crews noticed smoke coming from the windows of a 2 story residential home.

Crews quickly secured a water supply from a nearby hydrant and made entry into the home.
Upon entry, crews located a mattress on fire in a basement bedroom and proceeded to extinguish the fire.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at this fire, and the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials and the RCMP. Social media lit up with calls that the house was well known to neighbours as a problem spot.

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