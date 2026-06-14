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Chilliwack Record Heat for Sunday June 14 – Three Temperature Benchmarks

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Chilliwack Record Heat for Sunday June 14 – Three Temperature Benchmarks

Chilliwack – From Roger Pannett ( Chilliwack volunteer weather observer & storm watcher for Environment & Climate change Canada.)

3 Record high temperatures:-  

Record High Max. 33.5 C 

( 12.2 C  above normal with a dry 20% relative humidity and the hottest day since August 24th,2025. ) 

 Previous record high max ,32.4 C in 1999.

Record High Mean.  24.65 C ( 9.05 C above normal.) Previous record high mean,22.2C in 1999.)

Record High Min . 15.8 C ( 6.0 C above normal)

Previous record high min, 15.6 C in 1970 .

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