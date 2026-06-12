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Surrey and White Rock Board of Trade to Host Municipal All-Candidates Forums (September and October) Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

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Surrey and White Rock Board of Trade to Host Municipal All-Candidates Forums (September and October) Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

Surrey/White Rock (Surrey Board of Trade) – The Surrey & White Rock Board of Trade (SWRBOT) announce a series of municipal all-candidates forums in Surrey and White Rock ahead of the 2026 local government elections. These events will bring together candidates, the business community, and residents for meaningful discussions on issues shaping Surrey’s future.

As two of the fastest growing communities in British Columbia, Surrey and White Rock face important decisions related to business competitiveness, infrastructure development, housing, and public safety. The forums are designed to help voters make informed decisions by providing a platform for open discussion and engagement.

White Rock All-Candidates Forums

Co-hosted by SWRBOT and the White Rock Business Improvement Association (WRBIA)

Dates:

·      Council Candidates: September 21, 2026

·      Mayoral Candidates: September 22, 2026

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave, White Rock

Surrey All-Candidates Forums

Co-hosted by SWRBOT and the South Asian Business Association (SABA)

Dates:

·      Council Candidates: October 6, 2026

·      Mayoral Candidates: October 7, 2026

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, 15269 104 Avenue, Surrey

Additional details regarding forum formats, participating candidates, and registration will be made public closer to the event dates.  

Candidates interested in participating in the Surrey or White Rock forums are encouraged to confirm their attendance by contacting Aman Parmar at aman@swrbot.com.   

For anyone wishing to attend the events, registration can be completed at swrbot.com/events.

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