Maple Ridge Drug Alert from Fraser Health – “Down”

Maple Ridge – From Fraser Health – Maple Ridge – Light brown granules sold as Down were found to contain very high concentrations of Carfentanil, a very toxic fentanyl analog.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times more potent than fentanyl. It is primarily used in veterinary medicine for large animals and is not intended for human use. Naloxone can reverse its effects, but multiple doses may be necessary. Monitor the person’s breathing before administering more naloxone.

Friends, family, and community members using unregulated substances may face increased risk of overdose from injection, inhalation, and ingestion.

Frser Health has said to FVN in the past, that many drug alerts in one part of the Fraser Valley can be assumed that it is available throughout the valley.