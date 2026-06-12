Damage Control – Chilliwack Cultural Centre Facebook Page To Be Replaced

Chilliwack – The irony is there . On the same day (June 12) as Meta dealt with a world wide collapse of Facebook and Instagram, came something that many of us have gone through.

If you have dealt with your Facebook page being hacked or hijacked, you know the frustration, especially when dealing with their admin that only deals in emails and no phone calls.

The Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s Facebook page was hacked.

The Centre’s marketing people contacted FVN in response to their posting.

Their other socials and the website are fine and operating.

The Facebook page has been replaced. That link is here.

From the Cultural Centre – Important Notice.

Unfortunately, our previous Facebook page is no longer accessible so we have created a new one.

To stay connected with us and receive updates on upcoming shows, classes, events, and announcements, please follow this new Facebook page: “Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre”

We sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued support as we work to rebuild our online community. Thank you for standing with us, we look forward to connecting with you on our new page.