Chilliwack Author and Educator Leah Kelley – Running for School Trustee in October

Chilliwack (Leah Kelley) – Dr. Leah Kelley, an educator, parent, author, and advocate, with 30 years of teaching experience in the Chilliwack School District, has officially announced her candidacy for School Board Trustee. Having taught students from kindergarten through to the university level, Leah brings a comprehensive and nuanced understanding of the complexity of today’s education system and a lifelong commitment to student success. She holds a Doctorate in Education, from Simon Fraser University, and has recognized expertise in disability and inclusive education.

Well rooted in the community, Leah is also a parent of children who attended local public schools, offering both professional and personal insight into the needs and strengths of the district, and the students and families it serves.She is also a member of the City of Chilliwack’s Inclusion and Accessibility Advisory Committee, and has given local Author Talks for her recently published book, “The Person Who Arrives: Connecting Disability Studies to Educational Practice for Teachers, Parents, and Others”at the public library, parent evenings at local schools, and other community events.

Leah’s work reflects a deep understanding of the diverse and evolving needs of learners, and she is committed to advancing equitable policies and practices that address systemic barriers while fostering a culture of belonging across all schools.

“Throughout my career, I have championed inclusive, student-centered learning environments grounded in both research and practice, where every learner feels valued, respected, and supported. I believe that inclusion is not just a principle, but a responsibility—one that ensures equitable access to opportunities for all students, regardless of background, ability, or circumstance. I am committed to advocating for policies and practices that uplift diverse voices, address systemic barriers, and promote well-being and achievement across the entire student population.”

As a candidate for School Board Trustee, Leah is committed to serving with integrity, transparency, and purpose. She recognizes the vital role School Boards play in shaping educational priorities, supporting educators, and engaging meaningfully with the community. She also acknowledges the complexity of the trustee role and the importance of balancing diverse perspectives while making decisions that prioritize student well-being and achievement.

If elected, Leah will bring a collaborative approach to governance, and a steadfast commitment to strengthening public education for all students and families in the district.

“As a School Trustee, I will work to support public education, advocate for responsible stewardship of resources, and uphold the values that make schools safe, inclusive, and inspiring places to learn. My vision and values are grounded in experience, guided by evidence, and driven by a genuine commitment to innovation and to the success of every student.”

“Chilliwack is my community: I have been a teacher here, my children attended public school here, and I am connected to schools, and involved in my community. I’ve worked closely with families and educators, and I have capacity to listen and collaborate with people. It can be complex, and the system may be imperfect, but it’s by stepping up and working together that we can continue to take what Chilliwack is already doing well and make it even better. I understand that I have lots to learn in the role of Trustee, but I bring a lot to the table.”

The Municipal election is October 17.