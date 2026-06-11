Steve McLay Announces Run for Mission Council

Mission – from Steve McLay for Mission Council: Four years ago (2022) McLay ran for Mission Council. While he was not elected, the experience gave him the opportunity to meet residents from across the community, hear different perspectives, and gain a better understanding of the issues facing Mission.

Rather than stepping away after the election, McLay remained involved. He continued attending and watching council meetings, followed local issues closely, stayed active in the school community, volunteered with local initiatives, and spent the last four years observing how City Hall decisions impacted residents.

As a father, community volunteer, and firefighter with more than 20 years of experience, McLay has built his career around service, preparation, and problem solving. He has worked in growing communities and understands both the opportunities and challenges that growth can bring.

“Running in 2022 introduced me to a lot of people and gave me the opportunity to hear what they love about Mission and where we can do better,” said McLay. “While I wasn’t elected, I never stopped paying attention. I stayed involved, followed the issues, and continued learning about our community.”

“Growth by itself isn’t success,” he said. “New homes, businesses, and residents matter, but people want to see the benefits. They want safer roads, improved parks, more recreation opportunities, and services keeping pace with growth. If residents are paying more every year, they deserve to see their community improving alongside that growth.”

McLay’s priorities include community safety, parks and recreation, responsible spending, and resident-focused service.

“As Mission continues to grow, we need to stay focused on the basics that affect everyday life and make sure residents can see the benefits of the decisions being made,” he said.

More information about McLay’s campaign will be shared in the coming months.

Media Contact: Steve McLay mclayformission@gmail.com

Municipal Elections on BC are October 17.