Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Vancouver Man – Possibly in Valley – Tatem Moon

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vancouver resident.

Tatem Moon was last seen on May 26, 2026.

Description of Tatem Moon:

indigenous male;

28 years;

5 ft 11 in (180 cm);

181 lbs (82 kg);

black hair;

brown eyes;

goatee.

Since Tatem Moon’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Tatem remains missing.

Police are very concerned for Tatem’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.