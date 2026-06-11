Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Vancouver Man – Possibly in Valley – Tatem Moon

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vancouver resident.
Tatem Moon was last seen on May 26, 2026.
Description of Tatem Moon:
- indigenous male;
- 28 years;
- 5 ft 11 in (180 cm);
- 181 lbs (82 kg);
- black hair;
- brown eyes;
- goatee.
Since Tatem Moon’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Tatem remains missing.
Police are very concerned for Tatem’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.