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Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Vancouver Man – Possibly in Valley – Tatem Moon

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Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Vancouver Man – Possibly in Valley – Tatem Moon

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vancouver resident. 

Tatem Moon was last seen on May 26, 2026.

Description of Tatem Moon:

  • indigenous male;
  • 28 years;
  • 5 ft 11 in (180 cm);
  • 181 lbs (82 kg);
  • black hair;
  • brown eyes;
  • goatee.

Since Tatem Moon’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Tatem remains missing.

Police are very concerned for Tatem’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

2026 MISSING RCMP — Tatum Moon

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radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

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