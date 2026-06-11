Chilliwack Jets Hire Alex Orth as Goaltending Coach for the 26/27 Season

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Jets announced the hiring of Alex Orth as Goaltending Coach for the 2026/2027 BCHC season.

Alex comes to the Jets with an impressive playing background. As a former WHL draft pick of the Red Deer Rebels, Orth has playing experience at the Junior hockey level in the BCHL, PJHL, and the VIJHL, where he was named Top Goaltender of the year in the 2015-2016 season. Orth also has a season at the College hockey level under his belt, playing with the University of Jamestown (ACHA D1).

Jets Assistant General Manager Cam Miller noted, ” I’ve known Alex for a longtime, he’s dedicated to the game and he likes to help young goalies develop into better goalies, Alex is excited about mentoring our goaltending group for this upcoming season. ”