Charges Laid in Scam of Chilliwack Grandparent

Chilliwack/Surrey – Chilliwack RCMP is advising the public that charges have been laid in relation to a Fraud investigation that began in October 2025.

On October 11, 2025, Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of an elderly woman being defrauded of a significant sum of money in what is commonly known as a “grandparent scam.” The 88-year-old victim reportedly received a phone call from an individual she believed to be her grandson, claiming he required money for bail.

The victim gave a substantial amount cash to an individual whom she was directed to meet in person. When additional funds were requested, the victim became suspicious and reported the incident to police.

Through the ongoing investigation, a suspect was identified and investigators were able to recover a large amount of the money, which has since been returned to the victim.

On May 29, 2026, 21-year-old Mandeep Singh of Surrey was charged with one count of fraud over $5,000. He was arrested and later released on conditions pending his first court appearance on September 9, 2026.

“Police will never ask for money over the phone”, said Cst. Hannah Sutton. “Individuals involved in this type of scam often create a sense of urgency and may tell victims they cannot speak to anyone else to prevent family members from intervening.”

Police are reminding the public to remain vigilant and to take steps to protect themselves from fraud. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre provides tips and educational resources on its website.

Anyone who believes they or a loved one may be a victim of fraud is encouraged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP. If it is an emergency, call 9-1-1.