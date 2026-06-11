2026 Chilliwack RCMP “Name the Cruiser” Contest

Chilliwack (Chilliwack RCMP) – The Chilliwack RCMP are proud to highlight the creativity and enthusiasm of local youth after three students from Chilliwack schools helped give the Schools and Youth Team police vehicles something they don’t usually have, names!

The RCMP has regularly asked kiddos to “name the foal” for musical ride horses, “name the puppy” for police dog services, and now we have “name the cruiser” for our not-so cuddly, but hard working companions – police cruisers!

Normally, police vehicles quietly go about their duties without much personality. Thanks to these imaginative students, that’s no longer the case for the Schools and Youth Team. Three RCMP cruisers now officially have personalities to match their important work.

Elementary School Students from across the Chilliwack School District were invited to submit name ideas for RCMP marked vehicles. After reviewing the submissions, three names were selected and are now proudly displayed on Chilliwack RCMP vehicles:

NYX – Tehya from Evans Elementary

BLUE FLASH – Hadley from Sardis Elementary

WEE-WOO WAGON – Samuel from Rosedale Traditional Elementary

The students who submitted the selected names were recognized by Chilliwack RCMP members and had the opportunity to meet officers, see the patrol vehicles up close, and learn more about policing in their community.

“This initiative was a fun and meaningful way to connect with local youth,” says Cst. Brad Kelsey of the Schools and Youth Team. “By inviting students to be part of something they’ll see driving around their neighbourhoods every day, we’re helping build approachability, and a positive perception of policing from a young age while giving our vehicles a little extra character.”

Youth engagement initiatives like this support the RCMP’s commitment to community-focused policing and strengthening relationships with students, families and schools throughout Chilliwack.

The Chilliwack RCMP sends a huge thank you to the participating schools, students, and families for their creativity, enthusiasm, and for ensuring a few cruisers won’t remain nameless anymore.