New Contract Worth $74.2M to Replace Rail-Overpass Between 216 and 264th Street – Part of Widening Highway 1

Fraser Valley/Victoria – A major bottleneck on Highway 1 is being transformed to help people spend less time in traffic and more time getting where they need to go, as the Province moves ahead with replacing the CPKC rail overpass near Langley in the Fraser Valley.

The Province has awarded a contract valued at $74.2 million to B.C.-based Norland Kingston General Partnership to replace the existing rail-overpass structure between 216th Street and 264th Street as part of the Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program, widening Highway 1, facilitating efficient goods movement, and improving safety and reliability for the region.

The new overpass will have increased height clearance for commercial vehicles, with clearance of 5.2 metres, up from the current 4.4 metres, and allow for additional lanes on Highway 1, including new HOV lanes in each direction. The location has been the site of previous overpass crashes, and the new height clearance will improve safety and reduce the likelihood of damage to the structure.

Construction on the overpass replacement is expected to begin in summer 2026.

To learn more about the project and additional work on the Fraser Valley Highway 1 Corridor Improvement Program, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/fraser-valley-highway1